Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Omeros by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.