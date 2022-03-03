Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,648. Omeros has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $404.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.