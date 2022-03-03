OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Up 0.4%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.00. 12,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 25,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMQS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.