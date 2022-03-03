ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s previous close.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of ONTF opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. ON24 has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.56 million and a PE ratio of -74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in ON24 by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,001 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 453,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

