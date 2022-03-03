OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.
Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 11,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,197. The stock has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.39. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
