OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 11,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,197. The stock has a market cap of $929.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.39. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.