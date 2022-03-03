Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), with a volume of 3161628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.07. The company has a market cap of £94.67 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

