Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), with a volume of 3161628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.07. The company has a market cap of £94.67 million and a P/E ratio of -28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.
About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)
Featured Stories
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.