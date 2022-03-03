OpenOcean 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.36 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and $3.36 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.17 or 0.06669097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,745.68 or 0.99975002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

