OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $311,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00.

OPK opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Barclays PLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 286,073 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 214,532 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

