Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

OPRT stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $448.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

