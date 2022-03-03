Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

