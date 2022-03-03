Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 684,672 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
