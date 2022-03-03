Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORC opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $568.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after buying an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,579,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 684,672 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

