Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Position Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A number of research firms have commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

