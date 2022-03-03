OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle Sells 4,108 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $236,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $53.64. 8,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,201. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,978,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 708.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $4,686,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

