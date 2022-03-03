OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($8.61).

OSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.61) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.92) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.65) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

LON OSB opened at GBX 480 ($6.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 545.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 517.47. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.90).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

