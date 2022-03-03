Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

