Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.