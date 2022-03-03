Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Shares of OVV opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

