Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Lane Capital.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,761. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

