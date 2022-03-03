Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81. 12,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000.

