Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $3,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.