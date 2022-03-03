Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
PCA stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market cap of £112.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.89).
Palace Capital Company Profile
