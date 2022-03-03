Palace Capital’s (PCA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

PCA stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market cap of £112.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. Palace Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.89).

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.