Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 119,941 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $20.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

