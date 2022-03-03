PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.
NYSE:PAR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,692. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
