PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

NYSE:PAR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,692. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

