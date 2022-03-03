Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 164,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.99, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 885.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 441,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

