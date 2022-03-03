Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.