Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.44

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.44 and last traded at C$29.40, with a volume of 252629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

PXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.78%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total transaction of C$348,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at C$186,277.31. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at C$1,773,906.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,060 shares of company stock worth $2,202,197.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

