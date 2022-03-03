Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.95

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.95 and traded as high as C$28.09. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$27.95, with a volume of 985,453 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.06.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total transaction of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,394,475.42. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,773,906.48. Insiders sold 88,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,197 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.