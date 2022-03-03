Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,077,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 812,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

