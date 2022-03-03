Patrick Williams Sells 11,448 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innospec stock opened at $96.49 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $219,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innospec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,093,000 after acquiring an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 988,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after acquiring an additional 150,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

