Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.28 and its 200 day moving average is $454.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

