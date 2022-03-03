Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

