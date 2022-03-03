Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 82,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $7,368,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

