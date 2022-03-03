Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

