Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.63 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63.

