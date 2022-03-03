Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.