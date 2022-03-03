Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

