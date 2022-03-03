Patron Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $3,454.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00034646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00104806 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

