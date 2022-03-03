Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total transaction of $10,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $10,675.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $11,865.00.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $87.50. 477,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

