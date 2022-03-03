Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $241.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Paylocity reported sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.72 on Thursday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average of $247.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

