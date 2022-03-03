PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 123,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,238,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

