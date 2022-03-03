PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 2765097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

