Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 519,603 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

