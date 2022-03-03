Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.86.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$32.99 and a 1-year high of C$45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

