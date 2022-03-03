Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$45.50 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.97.

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.99 and a one year high of C$45.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

