Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.59

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.59 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.42). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 33,855 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of £11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.

Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

