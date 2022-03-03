Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.59

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.59 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.42). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.43), with a volume of 33,855 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The company has a market capitalization of £11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.
Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)
