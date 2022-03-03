Peony (PNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.02 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $42.02 million and approximately $209,834.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 141,556,279 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

