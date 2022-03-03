Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perficient by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.