Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.55. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 450 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.