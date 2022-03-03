Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

