Phantomx 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 17% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $35,957.82 and $70.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00234275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028675 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

